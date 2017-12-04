Joy as missing dog found 40km away after a month
A Perridgevale couple’s nightmare month-long search for their beloved dog which went missing from their home turned into a happy reunion this weekend when she was found unharmed more than 40km away in Colchester.
Bernadine Verrall, 26, and Nikky Marais, 23, had returned home on November 3 from a quick trip across the road for groceries and noticed their wooden gate had been pushed slightly open. Two-year-old Laylah was missing and one of their three dogs, Duke, was sitting outside.
“It was Guy Fawkes weekend and with Laylah absolutely petrified of loud noises, panic started settling in when we noticed she was gone,” Marais said.
“It was the weirdest thing because our dogs never leave the yard or go on walks because they hate chains. I started driving around with neighbours and family members but couldn’t find her.
“We then reached out to animal groups on Facebook and the response has been overwhelming from strangers who said they were looking out for her as far as East London and Johannesburg.”
Marais said a WhatsApp group a neighbour started ultimately helped lead to the discovery of their black Labrador, chow chow and husky mix.
Colchester Animal Outreach’s Ronell van Niekerk, 56, said someone saw the dog walking along the road on Friday and brought it to her. She said she had to tie Laylah up as she escaped from the yard.
“It was really an amazing thing to see the love between the owners and the dog when they fetched her. It made me very happy that I could help because there are so many strays that go missing,” Van Niekerk said.
“People should never give up hope that their dogs can be found but I know she [Laylah] is now back where she belongs.”
How Laylah ended up in Colchester remains a mystery. However, Van Niekerk alerted Nikki Pollak, of SPCA Uitenhage, about the stray on Friday night and Pollak contacted the couple via the WhatsApp group. Verrall said it was unbelievable. “She has lost quite a bit of weight but we are so happy to have her back home, our other dogs missed her so much as well. Our home was quiet without her and now that she is back it’s like there is life again,” Verrall said.
Marais said they had even contacted an animal communicator who told them that Laylah was well taken care of, although anxious.
“We met the most amazing, kindhearted people throughout this search and it is just so heartwarming to see how people cared to help us during such a hard time,” Marais said.