Joy as missing dog found 40km away after a month

A Perridgevale couple’s nightmare month-long search for their beloved dog which went missing from their home turned into a happy reunion this weekend when she was found unharmed more than 40km away in Colchester.

Bernadine Verrall, 26, and Nikky Marais, 23, had returned home on November 3 from a quick trip across the road for groceries and noticed their wooden gate had been pushed slightly open. Two-year-old Laylah was missing and one of their three dogs, Duke, was sitting outside.

“It was Guy Fawkes weekend and with Laylah absolutely petrified of loud noises, panic started settling in when we noticed she was gone,” Marais said.

“It was the weirdest thing because our dogs never leave the yard or go on walks because they hate chains. I started driving around with neighbours and family members but couldn’t find her.

“We then reached out to animal groups on Facebook and the response has been overwhelming from strangers who said they were looking out for her as far as East London and Johannesburg.”

Marais said a WhatsApp group a neighbour started ultimately helped lead to the discovery of their black Labrador, chow chow and husky mix.