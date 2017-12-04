Boy shot in head fights for life

Two years after surviving heart surgery, a Butterworth boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head, allegedly by Mnquma mayor Thobeka Bikitsha’s bodyguard.

Last night, six-year-old Nathan Martin was struggling to breathe in an incubator in the intensive care unit of East London’s Frere Hospital.

The bullet allegedly fired by the unnamed bodyguard, who is the boy’s next-door neighbour in the suburb of Reservoir Hills, ripped through a shared prefabricated wall on Saturday night, and is still lodged in the boy’s brain.

The bullet singed the boy’s mother’s cheek.

Bikitsha’s spokesman Loyiso Mpalantshane said late yesterday: “The mayor prays that the victim will have a speedy recovery.”

Butterworth police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said yesterday police had arrested a 31-year-old man, who was the bodyguard of the mayor of Mnquma municipality.

Nathan’s father, Lesley Martin, said his son was sleeping with his mother when the bullet entered their home.

He said it had burned his wife’s cheek before lodging in the back of Nathan’s head.

“This is one of the most difficult periods in the family’s life, where we are faced with such a tragedy,” he said.

“This boy recently came back from the Red Cross hospital in Cape Town, where they performed a heart operation on him.”