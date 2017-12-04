Boy shot in head fights for life
Two years after surviving heart surgery, a Butterworth boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head, allegedly by Mnquma mayor Thobeka Bikitsha’s bodyguard.
Last night, six-year-old Nathan Martin was struggling to breathe in an incubator in the intensive care unit of East London’s Frere Hospital.
The bullet allegedly fired by the unnamed bodyguard, who is the boy’s next-door neighbour in the suburb of Reservoir Hills, ripped through a shared prefabricated wall on Saturday night, and is still lodged in the boy’s brain.
The bullet singed the boy’s mother’s cheek.
Bikitsha’s spokesman Loyiso Mpalantshane said late yesterday: “The mayor prays that the victim will have a speedy recovery.”
Butterworth police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said yesterday police had arrested a 31-year-old man, who was the bodyguard of the mayor of Mnquma municipality.
Nathan’s father, Lesley Martin, said his son was sleeping with his mother when the bullet entered their home.
He said it had burned his wife’s cheek before lodging in the back of Nathan’s head.
“This is one of the most difficult periods in the family’s life, where we are faced with such a tragedy,” he said.
“This boy recently came back from the Red Cross hospital in Cape Town, where they performed a heart operation on him.”
Nathan was admitted to Frere Hospital in the early hours of yesterday.
At 11am yesterday his condition took a turn for the worse. He was struggling to breath and was moved into an incubator.
“My son still has a bullet lodged in his brain as we speak. How do you explain that? How do you expect him to get the strength to fight that?
“But he is a strong boy. We were told that the bullet has scattered in his brain,” the distraught father said.
“This is a tragedy that has shocked the entire family and we are praying for strength through this time.
“The gentleman who shot our boy lives in the same neighbourhood. It is someone we know. This is really a blow but what is important to us is the full recovery of our son.”
SAPS spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha also confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the suspect was in custody and was facing a charge of attempted murder.
“The suspect was trying to shoot a man who was robbing a person on Saturday at about 20.30pm at Reservoir Hills residential area. The bullet hit a six-year-old child from another house. The suspect handed himself to the police and he has been charged with attempted murder.”
While with their son in Frere Hospital, the Martins received support from family members.
Nathan’s mother, Dephney, was too distraught to speak.