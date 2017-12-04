Bay to tighten water curbs

Tough enforcement on regulations after dam levels remain critically low

With water supplies remaining critically low, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is to ramp up enforcement of a raft of bylaws and regulations to reduce water consumption and curb wastage.

Small, water-intensive businesses such as car washes are among those targeted, as well as housing schemes like townhouses and flats, with water metering practices in the latter a major water management concern.

Hotter-than-average temperatures predicted for summer would also cause more demand on water usage.

While car washes could face closure for not complying with water regulations, townhouses and flats will now have to install water meters at individual units.

A strongly worded statement issued by municipal infrastructure and engineering executive director Dr Walter Shaidi and political head of infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy Annette Lovemore spelt out the need to save water and the need to “stretch the little we have for as long a time as possible”.

With immediate effect, the municipality will enforce bylaws around water consumption at car washes and residential complexes.

These include that car washes recycle 60% of the water used.

“All car washes will be issued with notices stating that if they are not either recycling as required or utilising a non-municipal supply of water by the time our dam levels reach 25%, they will be required to terminate their activities,” the municipal statement said.

“All multi-dwelling precincts such as blocks of flats, townhouse complexes and retirement villages are required to install water meters to measure the water supplied to each individual unit, at the cost of the body controlling the relevant precinct.”

It revealed that Shaidi, as executive director, was authorised to determine water usage that was wasteful and to take the appropriate actions.

Gary Engelbrecht, of the property management company Jack Allers Group, who also runs a smart water meter business, said yesterday that residential complexes received bulk water supplies, with the water consumption being divided among residents rather than consumption being measured individually.

“This system means there are fairness issues and usage challenges, with some residents in complexes using much more water than others.

“Because the water usage is not monitored individually, some users don’t care how much water they use.

“Having individual residents pay for the water they themselves consume will certainly help to reduce consumption,” Engelbrecht, who delivered a presentation on the matter to Lovemore last year, said.

Engelbrecht said meters should be installed at individual residences in all new developments, but that the municipality should subsidise new meters for existing complexes.

He said smart meters would also assist greatly in determining where leaks were.

Estate agent Charlotte Vermaak, of Harcourts Nelson Mandela Bay, said installation of water meters could have a positive effect as it could be fairer to all residents in a complex, while forcing individuals to save water and use it more sparingly.

Charl de Coning, who owns 082carwash at Baywest Mall, which washes about 80 vehicles a day, said he was complying with the regulations while doing his best to conserve and harvest water.