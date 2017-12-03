From nothing to wear to legacy of own label

After battling to find clothing that suited his style in stores, a second-year B Com marketing student decided to create his own streetwear clothing line.

The young, up-and-coming fashion designer launched Legado (“legacy” in Spanish) earlier this year and is now all set to show his apparel at The Launch: Urban Fashion Show on Wednesday.

The event, to be held at the Tramways Building, will showcase seven different local clothing labels, including Legado. They are: Kapavelli Verratti, Krulkop Society, La Belle Vita, Papi Apparel, Vision Clothing Line and From The East.

Dominic Fortuin, 19, of Sanctor said he was inspired to create his own threads and put together Wednesday’s fashion show.

“When I started the clothing line, I wanted to leave a mark on the Port Elizabeth fashion industry [because] shopping became a nightmare for me – I could never find what I was looking for.

“I decided to start making my own clothing and after my friends saw it, they also wanted some of the clothes and that’s how I started branching out.