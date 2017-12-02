Sex pest boss to appeal
Eastern Cape DA legislature chief whip Edmund van Vuuren will appeal his party’s decision to terminate his membership after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.
Van Vuuren initially faced four charges, but was later found guilty on a sexual harassment charge.
“I am absolutely shocked by this decision,” Van Vuuren said, adding he would appeal against it.
“I am being painted as a hooligan, which I’m definitely not. I am deeply hurt by how this turned out with myself being made into a scapegoat.”
His expulsion follows an internal disciplinary process conducted by a panel from the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) in September.
The 25-year-old complainant, a DA employee who has not been named, said the accusations were the result of a telephone conversation on May 8 between Van Vuuren and herself. The complainant said Van Vuuren had made inappropriate comments and questioned her about her sex life.
DA Federal Council chairman James Selfe said, following the commissions findings, the panel had recommended his removal from the position of chief whip and the suspension of his membership until 2019.
However a weekend meeting by the party’s Federal Executive Committee (FEC) – which reviews recommendations of the FLC – found the sanction to be too lenient.
Subsequently a decision was taken by the FECto terminate Van Vuuren’s membership with immediate effect.
Selfe said that Van Vuuren would continue to hold onto his titles – shadow education MEC and the party’s chief whip in the legislature – until the appeal process had been completed.
Van Vuuren was informed of the decision on Monday.
He has been given 10 days to appeal against the decision and is under instruction not to interact with any of the Bhisho staff.