Sex pest boss to appeal

Eastern Cape DA legislature chief whip Edmund van Vuuren will appeal his party’s decision to terminate his membership after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.

Van Vuuren initially faced four charges, but was later found guilty on a sexual harassment charge.

“I am absolutely shocked by this decision,” Van Vuuren said, adding he would appeal against it.

“I am being painted as a hooligan, which I’m definitely not. I am deeply hurt by how this turned out with myself being made into a scapegoat.”

His expulsion follows an internal disciplinary process conducted by a panel from the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) in September.

The 25-year-old complainant, a DA employee who has not been named, said the accusations were the result of a telephone conversation on May 8 between Van Vuuren and herself. The complainant said Van Vuuren had made inappropriate comments and questioned her about her sex life.