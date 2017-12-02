Remuneration for bulldozed belongings

Municipal land invaders from Wells Estate and Motherwell are going to be remunerated for the destruction of their property after municipal trucks bulldozed their informal dwellings.

This was decided during a council meeting on Thursday after the majority of councillors agreed on a motion to have an eviction order reviewed and those affected remunerated.

The motion was taken to council by ANC councillor Rory Riordan and seconded by Mkhuseli Mtsila of the United Front (UF) following the eviction of several families who had occupied municipal land in Wells Estate earlier this year.

City manager Johan Mettler labelled the motion agreed on by 60 councillors as incompetent.

Siyasanda Sijadu of the Congress of the People (COPE) abstained from voting.

Riordan said he was delighted his motion had passed through council and said those who accused him of promoting land invasions in Wells Estate were not being honest.

“I am not for land invasions but whenever there’s an issue between government and poor people, I am on the side of the poor. I am not directing people to invade land,” Riordan said.

Riordan’s motion included five items:

That the city manager should investigate whether municipal staff misled the court regarding the eviction court order, and if they had to face a disciplinary hearing.

That the court order either be appealed against, reviewed or whatever the city manager believed to be correct.

That the affected community be contacted, meaningful dialogue begun and an interim solution to their housing needs agreed on and effected. This could involve making land available.

That the affected community be compensated for both the destruction of their building material and for the pain and suffering inflicted on them by the eviction.

That in future the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality should not approach the courts for an eviction order without a majority decision having been taken by all councillors who had been fully informed regarding the issues.

Riordan said he had not indicated a time frame for action to be taken but noted that council “is in survival mode now, and any discussions will be held at the next council towards the end of January next year”.