Police constable arrested over murder of state witness
A police constable arrested three years ago for a gang-related killing has been arrested again, this time for the murder of a state witness.
Police Constable Walter Francis, 29, and alleged gang members Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, are standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
They are accused of the murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Kakora Street, Bethelsdorp, in October 2014.
Rademeyer’s death was part of a feud between the Boomshakas gang and its rival gang, the Upstand Dogs.
Francis’s firearm was allegedly used in Rademeyer’s drive-by shooting.
Days after the killing, the Gang Investigation Task Team arrested the Humewood police constable and Upstand Dogs gang member Shane Potberg, 34.
Then, last year, Potberg was killed after a gunman fired into his Dolph Road house in Bethelsdorp on a Saturday afternoon.
The gunman stood at a security gate and fired into the house, hitting Potberg as he watched TV.
Francis was re-arrested on Thursday after it emerged that he was also implicated in the murder of state witness Alex Ferreira, 28, in February this year.
Ferreira was gunned down outside his home in Bethelsdorp. He was a key witness in the on-going gang case that is due to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on May 15.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Francis had been re-arrested at Humewood police station while on duty.
“Months of intensive investigation resulted in the constable’s arrest,” she said.
Naidu said the murder was linked to the 2014 shooting of Rademeyer.
Francis will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of Ferreira.