Police constable arrested over murder of state witness

A police constable arrested three years ago for a gang-related killing has been arrested again, this time for the murder of a state witness.

Police Constable Walter Francis, 29, and alleged gang members Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, are standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

They are accused of the murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Kakora Street, Bethelsdorp, in October 2014.

Rademeyer’s death was part of a feud between the Boomshakas gang and its rival gang, the Upstand Dogs.

Francis’s firearm was allegedly used in Rademeyer’s drive-by shooting.

Days after the killing, the Gang Investigation Task Team arrested the Humewood police constable and Upstand Dogs gang member Shane Potberg, 34.

Then, last year, Potberg was killed after a gunman fired into his Dolph Road house in Bethelsdorp on a Saturday afternoon.