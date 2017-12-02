Panayiotou trial claims disputed
Provincial police spokeswoman Sibongile Soci has disputed claims that the trial of Christopher Panayiotou resulted in strained relationships between police and the NPA.
Following Panayiotou’s conviction for the murder of his wife, Jayde, Brigadier Gary McLaren told Weekend Post the case had been one of the dirtiest he had seen.
Mclaren added that relationships between the police and the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) had become strained.
This week, Soci said McLaren did not speak for the police, and relationships between the organisations had not been damaged.
She said: “This office has noted the comments made. In as far as the relations between the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority – with specific reference to the advocates mentioned . . . and the breakdown in trust between the police and the prosecuting authority – the SAPS views the comments as the personal opinion of Brigadier Mclaren, not those of the [SAPS].
“SAPS confirms the relations between the SAPS and the NPA are sound and fruitful.”
In the article McLaren said he had been shocked when two NPA advocates testified for the defence.
Panayiotou was convicted on November 24 for the April 21 2015 murder of Jayde.