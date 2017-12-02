Panayiotou trial claims disputed

Provincial police spokeswoman Sibongile Soci has disputed claims that the trial of Christopher Panayiotou resulted in strained relationships between police and the NPA.

Following Panayiotou’s conviction for the murder of his wife, Jayde, Brigadier Gary McLaren told Weekend Post the case had been one of the dirtiest he had seen.

Mclaren added that relationships between the police and the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) had become strained.

This week, Soci said McLaren did not speak for the police, and relationships between the organisations had not been damaged.