Mayor will have the nod on increases for councillors

When it comes to salary increases for municipal councillors next year, the buck will stop with mayor Athol Trollip.

This emerged from a tense, full-day council meeting on Thursday, the last for the year.

During the meeting, the house had failed to reach full agreement on any key issues, with the sole exception of a unanimous vote on Trollip’s authority to sign off increases for the 2017/18 financial year.

The vote on the item brought a rare moment of calm to the meeting in the council chambers.

While all councillors had raised their hands when the item was put to a vote, some councillors, such as the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, jokingly shouted they had abstained from voting while they had their hands in midair.

On vote was a corporate services report around remuneration, tabled by Trollip.

The report recommended that the council vote to allow Trollip to make a decision on councillor remuneration increases for the 2017/18 financial year.

The report also recommended that, in the event Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Des van Rooyen published a national gazette notice on guidelines for salary increases for councilors this month while councilors were in recess, Trollip would be mandated to sign off on the increases.

At present, public office bearers in the city earn between R458 706 and R1 242 409 a year.

The total remuneration package for Trollip is R1 242 409 and for council speaker Jonathan Lawack R1 003 393, while members of the mayoral committee and the whip receive R940 680.

Ordinary councillors earn R458 706 each a year.