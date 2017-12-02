Man held over rape of ex-girlfriend

A Port Elizabeth man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, beating and raping his ex-girlfriend, hours before her new boyfriend’s father was gunned down.

The 28-year-old suspect, who cannot be named until he pleads to the rape charge, had disappeared on Saturday last week, when he allegedly went on a crime spree that police believe could be linked to his 20-year-old girlfriend breaking up with him last month.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the suspect had handed himself over in King William’s Town, and had been transported back to Port Elizabeth under police guard on Thursday.

Yesterday, the man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with rape, abduction and assault.

The man allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend, whose identity cannot be released, and locked her up in his home, where she was raped and beaten.

The woman was taken from her home in Ngwevana Street, Motherwell, at about 8pm last Saturday.

“She was then released shortly after midnight and went to the police station,” Beetge said.

At 5am on Sunday two men went to a house in the same street and confronted Luyanda Patric Mncayise, 51, who was shot and killed during an altercation.

Beetge yesterday confirmed Mncayise was the father of the woman’s new boyfriend.

“The suspects allegedly questioned the new boyfriend’s father about the son’s whereabouts. After realising the son was not at home, he [Mncayise] was shot in the back and killed,” Beetge said.

As the two men fled from the house, a next-door neighbour, a 66-year-old grandmother, came out to see what was happening, and the men shot at her.

Yesterday, the grandmother, whose name is known to Weekend Post but who asked for her identity to be protected, said she was half asleep when she heard a commotion at Mncayise’s shack.

The grandmother said she had been concerned because her children stayed out late, and when she heard what sounded like shooting, she decided to investigate.

“I walked towards the back door and immediately after I opened it I noticed two men on the other side of the fence.