Largest-ever security plan for Rage

Plettenberg Bay is ready for action in more ways than one as thousands of school-leavers prepare to descend on the coastal holiday town for the 15th annual Plett Rage student festival.

While a packed programme – which includes performances by some of South Africa’s biggest names in the music industry – has been put together by organisers, safety and security role players have also had their hands full while implementing the biggest joint safety plan in the event’s history.

The Plett Rage – the largest festival of its kind in the southern hemisphere, which attracts more than 10 000 youngsters every year – got under way yesterday, and will run until December 8.

The festival has two new official venues, following the unavailability of last year’s venue, The Meadows.

The day-time activities will be held at the town’s popular Central Beach – dubbed “Bikini Beach” for the duration of the festival – and night-time entertainment will be hosted on a Rietvlei property – labelled “Coco Valley” by organisers – about 3km outside of the town.

The Plettenberg Bay Crime Prevention Association (PBCPA), the organisation coordinating safety efforts, said this year’s security strategy involved cooperation between a large group of authorities and organisations.

“Everyone is working on this, from the police and the PBCPA to non-profit organisations and locals. It is definitely the biggest operation yet,” PBCPA spokesman Marius Venter said. Plettenberg Bay police station commander Colonel Nolan Michaels said to bolster local resources several units from outside Plett had been called in to assist during the festival, including personnel from the Eden police cluster, public order police, the mounted police and various other roleplayers.

One of the major focus points of the security plan is the transporting of students.

This year transport – via designated service providers – will be free for students traveling on designated routes to and from Coco Valley between 7pm and 4am.

A new feature this year is that, as long as students reside within the town’s residential area, the taxi associations involved have committed to dropping them at their accommodation on their homeward journey to avoid students walking home at night.

Day-time transport, and along non-designated routes, will be “cash rides”.

The agreed rates will be displayed in each accredited taxi.

About 15 cellphone numbers will be circulated to the students and student accommodation establishments to enable youngsters and those hosting them to call authorised taxis when needed.

Venter said because student accommodation was set to be spread over a wide area again this year, various authorities would be monitoring student movement across the town through intensive patrolling.

Several police patrol vehicles, along with officers, will be deployed to focus on Rage patrols along Central and other frequented beaches, the N2 towards Coco Valley as well as the residential areas where students are set to stay.

Police will also conduct foot patrols and possibly patrols on horseback.

Bitou’s law enforcement unit will also be out in full force along key points, while the Bitou and provincial traffic departments will be deployed to ensure the safety of students on the town’s roads.

Over and above extensive patrolling, the PBCPA will run the venue operations centre at Coco Valley and also deploy its newly acquired mobile operations caravan to serve as an external joint operations centre at the entrance of Plett.

To bolster safety even further, there will also be civilian patrols and security at venues, and Medlife Ambulance services and the NSRI will be on standby.

Bitou mayor Peter Lobese said the fact that so many organisations and people pulled together to ensure the safety of students and visitors showed that in Plett “community” was more than just a word.