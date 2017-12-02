Coffee culture turns lives around
A Port Elizabeth family business has turned more than 70 previously unemployed people’s lives around by helping them recognise their passion in selling a “cause in a cup”.
With about 15 stores across the region, the Seattle Coffee Company owners believe in having an impact on communities and shaping not only the individual’s life but those of their families as well.
Single mother of three Vuyokazi Puba, 33, of Kleinskool, who has been with the company for two years, said she had found her passion working with coffee.
“I applied to work at Wimpy but their vacancies were filled and then I was approached by Seattle Coffee for a job. It was a real blessing because I prayed so hard for this job.
“I don’t think I would have achieved what I am doing now if I didn’t work here. I am currently building a house for my children, something I only dreamed of.
“I love making coffee and I know that this is the right place for me because we have all become a big family here,” she said.
Seattle Coffee Company has opened five stores in the last two months and offers its employees a chance to grow quickly within the franchise.
Each employee is required to take part in a skills course with Siya-Sebenza Work 4 a Living before being interviewed.
Darryl Pietersen, 24, of Walmer, who has been with the company for more than two years, saw a future for himself in the business.
“I was discouraged before working here because of my circumstances back home. I knew I had to make a difference for myself.”
Pietersen was raised by a single mother in a house in Windvogel with nine other people.
“I set goals for myself when I started here and since then I have managed to get my licence and buy a car.
“I’m living in my own place with my girlfriend and we have a baby on the way.
“Life is great and it’s all because of my job and the passion I found while working here,” he said.
Fellow barista Zanoxolo Yali, 26, of Motherwell, who was involved in drugs before landing a job at Seattle Coffee, said being able to contribute financially to the household gave him pride.
“Due to financial reasons I was forced to drop out of varsity and was unemployed for two years, which was the hardest thing for me, so I turned to using drugs.
“I grew tired of not doing anything and I am confident that had I not landed this really cool job, I would have been doing something illegal.
“It was frustrating and I was at my lowest point until I saw a post on Facebook to sign up to Siya-Sebenza and I am happy that I didn’t give up,” he said.
Seattle Coffee Company owner Billy Botha, 35, of Walmer Heights, started the franchise at his father’s Hobie Beach Caltex petrol station in 2006.
“I believe we are really selling a ‘cause in a cup’ for generations of people and we are able to plough back into the community by offering only unemployed people jobs.
“We have a fast growth period and I think the staff can see that there is a future in Seattle for them to improve their quality of life.
“We are like a family here and I have not had one staff member leave for reasons other than better opportunities. They are extremely loyal, which says something,” Botha said.