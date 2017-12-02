Coffee culture turns lives around

A Port Elizabeth family business has turned more than 70 previously unemployed people’s lives around by helping them recognise their passion in selling a “cause in a cup”.

With about 15 stores across the region, the Seattle Coffee Company owners believe in having an impact on communities and shaping not only the individual’s life but those of their families as well.

Single mother of three Vuyokazi Puba, 33, of Kleinskool, who has been with the company for two years, said she had found her passion working with coffee.

“I applied to work at Wimpy but their vacancies were filled and then I was approached by Seattle Coffee for a job. It was a real blessing because I prayed so hard for this job.

“I don’t think I would have achieved what I am doing now if I didn’t work here. I am currently building a house for my children, something I only dreamed of.

“I love making coffee and I know that this is the right place for me because we have all become a big family here,” she said.

Seattle Coffee Company has opened five stores in the last two months and offers its employees a chance to grow quickly within the franchise.

Each employee is required to take part in a skills course with Siya-Sebenza Work 4 a Living before being interviewed.

Darryl Pietersen, 24, of Walmer, who has been with the company for more than two years, saw a future for himself in the business.

“I was discouraged before working here because of my circumstances back home. I knew I had to make a difference for myself.”

Pietersen was raised by a single mother in a house in Windvogel with nine other people.