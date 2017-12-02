Blame game over the release of suspect

The police and prosecutors are blaming each other for a bungle that led to the release of a man accused of killing a Nelson Mandela University student.

The investigation into why Zolile Mfeketho, 20, was released from court after his case was struck off the roll, has turned into a blame game with neither the prosecution nor the police owning up to what had happened.

Mfeketho has been accused of viciously attacking Asadullah Ajimudin, 19, in 2015.

He was released from the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in August in what has been described as a bungle.

Yesterday, police revealed they had been ready to proceed with the trial while the prosecutor maintained witnesses had not been at court that day.

According to police, Mfeketho is on the run and several attempts to catch him since his release have failed.

Asadullah, originally from Kimberley, was beaten unconscious while sleeping on a couch inside his flatlet in Ben Viljoen Street, Summerstrand.

He was in a coma for days after the savage attack with a cricket bat and died on August 8 2015 when his parents made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life-support machine.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case had been struck off the role leading to Mfeketho’s release.

The bungle was exposed last month, triggering a probe by police and prosecutors.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an internal probe had revealed that, from the police’s side, they were ready to proceed with the trial.

“I can confirm that witnesses who were requested to be at court, were served with subpoenas and were present at court.”