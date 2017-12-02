‘Barman played role in drunk student’s death’
A barman who allegedly held a glass of alcohol to the lips of an extremely drunk student, could find himself in the dock – charged for his role in the youngster’s death in 2014.
This emerged yesterday in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court during an inquest into the death of Dutch student Jurrien Wissink – who choked on his own vomit – following a night of exceptionally heavy drinking. Wissink, who was a student at Port Alfred’s Stenden University, died on his 24th birthday on June 27 2014.
Following yesterday’s inquest, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has been asked to decide if barman David Goliath should be charged for his role in Wissink’s death.
In his inquest findings, magistrate Pieter Koopman found that Goliath’s goal had been to get Wissink drunk and that he had not acted in a responsible manner.
Koopman said Wissink had died from anoxia “owing to intrinsic airway obstruction” after he consumed copious amounts of alcohol.
Koopman also found that Goliath, the barman on duty, had acted irresponsibly by giving Wissink more alcohol when he was “so drunk he couldn’t decide for himself to drink more”.
Detailing evidence presented to the court as part of the inquest, Koopman found that after having an ostrich steak dinner accompanied by a beer, Wissink and his friend Alwyn Cuperus had gone to Stenden University’s student bar, met up with other friends and drank more beer.
Video footage handed in as evidence showed Wissink being given numerous drinks, including beer, shooters and a mixture of different drinks “as a down-down”.
During testimony, Cuperus told the court he had told Goliath to stop giving Wissink more to drink.
In the video, Goliath is seen putting a glass containing alcohol to Wissink’s lips and allegedly making him drink it.
Cuperus also testified that at about 9.15pm that night, Wissink was sitting on the bar when his eyes rolled back and saliva ran out of his mouth before he collapsed and passed out.
After being carried outside, Cuperus told the court, Wissink had vomited three times but “not much had come out”.
The postmortem report revealed that Wissink’s blood alcohol level was 0.43g per 100ml of blood.
Former Stenden assistant food and beverage manager Bella Crabtree testified that she had rushed to the hospital after a call from Goliath.
She had seen three students assisting paramedics in carrying Wissink into the hospital.
The inquest also looked at whether doctors, ambulance staff or two paramedics with basic ambulance training bore any culpability in the student’s death. Koopman found they did not.
Koopman said: “What happened before the ambulance arrived, that is what is important here.”
Koopman found that Goliath had not acted as a responsible person, that he was an experienced and mature person and that his ultimate goal was to get Wissink drunk.
“The duty on the barman was to stop serving alcohol,” Koopman said.
Goliath, who was 33 at the time of the incident, was a student at Stenden and had been trained in how to deal with scenarios where people had drunk too much.
He was expelled after the incident.
Stenden South Africa executive dean Dr Wouter Hensens told the court earlier that the institution had very specific rules governing alcohol consumption and the behaviour of bar staff at the campus bar.
These were designed to prevent incidents similar to what happened to Wissink, he said.
Since the incident, Stenden South Africa had banned alcohol consumption on its campus, Hensens said.
“This has been revisited and the campus has been kept alcohol-free,” he said.
Attorney Danie Oelofse, who was in court representing Wissink’s family, said the outcome of the inquest was what they had expected.
“It is a just and correct finding. At least it will offer some form of closure for the family in the Netherlands,” he said.
Asked about the case and what charges Goliath might face, Port Elizabeth attorney Ryno Scholtz – who is not involved in the Wissink matter – said Goliath could face either murder or culpable homicide charges.
Scholtz said the decision would lie in the hands of the DPP
He said: “The prosecutor would have to prove that the accused could have foreseen that the amount of alcohol consumed could have led to the death [for a murder charge to succeed].
“If it was more negligence, then a charge of culpable homicide could be laid.
“At the end of the day, it would have to be decided if there was intent,” he said.
Goliath was also present at the hearing, but left before he could be approached for comment.