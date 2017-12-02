‘Barman played role in drunk student’s death’

A barman who allegedly held a glass of alcohol to the lips of an extremely drunk student, could find himself in the dock – charged for his role in the youngster’s death in 2014.

This emerged yesterday in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court during an inquest into the death of Dutch student Jurrien Wissink – who choked on his own vomit – following a night of exceptionally heavy drinking. Wissink, who was a student at Port Alfred’s Stenden University, died on his 24th birthday on June 27 2014.

Following yesterday’s inquest, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has been asked to decide if barman David Goliath should be charged for his role in Wissink’s death.

In his inquest findings, magistrate Pieter Koopman found that Goliath’s goal had been to get Wissink drunk and that he had not acted in a responsible manner.

Koopman said Wissink had died from anoxia “owing to intrinsic airway obstruction” after he consumed copious amounts of alcohol.

Koopman also found that Goliath, the barman on duty, had acted irresponsibly by giving Wissink more alcohol when he was “so drunk he couldn’t decide for himself to drink more”.

Detailing evidence presented to the court as part of the inquest, Koopman found that after having an ostrich steak dinner accompanied by a beer, Wissink and his friend Alwyn Cuperus had gone to Stenden University’s student bar, met up with other friends and drank more beer.

Video footage handed in as evidence showed Wissink being given numerous drinks, including beer, shooters and a mixture of different drinks “as a down-down”.

During testimony, Cuperus told the court he had told Goliath to stop giving Wissink more to drink.

In the video, Goliath is seen putting a glass containing alcohol to Wissink’s lips and allegedly making him drink it.

Cuperus also testified that at about 9.15pm that night, Wissink was sitting on the bar when his eyes rolled back and saliva ran out of his mouth before he collapsed and passed out.

After being carried outside, Cuperus told the court, Wissink had vomited three times but “not much had come out”.

The postmortem report revealed that Wissink’s blood alcohol level was 0.43g per 100ml of blood.

Former Stenden assistant food and beverage manager Bella Crabtree testified that she had rushed to the hospital after a call from Goliath.

She had seen three students assisting paramedics in carrying Wissink into the hospital.

The inquest also looked at whether doctors, ambulance staff or two paramedics with basic ambulance training bore any culpability in the student’s death. Koopman found they did not.

Koopman said: “What happened before the ambulance arrived, that is what is important here.”