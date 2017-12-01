Suspect arrested in connection with Alexandria farm attack

A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a farm attack in Alexandria last week.

According to police, the suspect was arrested today and is currently in custody. He will appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Several items of clothing as well as the victim’s cellphone were recovered.

A man in his 60s was severely beaten in a robbery by two males on an Alexandria farm on November 25. The suspects fled with the man’s bakkie which was later recovered. A .38 special revolver is believed to also have been taken.

Brigadier Morgan Govender, the Cluster Commander of Port Alfred, commended the investigation team following the arrest.