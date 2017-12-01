SAPS embark on awareness walk

Police members in Nelson Mandela Bay supported World Aids Day in their numbers on Friday morning.

An awareness walk took place on the beachfront with about 400 members wearing red T-shirts.

The event was coordinated by the Employee Health and Wellness section within the three clusters (Uitenhage, Motherwell and Mount Road).

Safety pamphlets and condoms were distributed.

World Aids Day is a call to all South Africans to support and to educate society on prevention and safe sex.