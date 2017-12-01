Latest:
News 

SAPS embark on awareness walk

Herald Reporter 0 Comment
NMB police support World Aids Day
Picture: Supplied

Police members in Nelson Mandela Bay supported World Aids Day in their numbers on Friday morning.

An awareness walk took place on the beachfront with about 400 members wearing red T-shirts.

The event was coordinated by the Employee Health and Wellness section within the three clusters (Uitenhage, Motherwell and Mount Road).

Safety pamphlets and condoms were distributed.

World Aids Day is a call to all South Africans to support and to educate society on prevention and safe sex.

You May Also Like

Robbery at OR Tambo foiled – one suspect shot dead

TimesLIVE 0

Three initiates dead – parents called upon to help keep sons safe

Lulamile Feni 0

Search on for woman in Uitenhage abandonment case

The Herald 0

Leave a Reply