Police member arrested for murder

A 31-year-old police Constable was arrested for murder on Thursday. It is alleged that in February 2017, the member was involved with well known gang members in executing the murder of a state witness. Months of intensive investigation resulted in the Constable’s arrest. He will appear in court on Monday.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has warned officials who choose to involve themselves in criminal behaviour.

“Police officials associating with criminal elements will be harshly dealt with”. Siganga said.

Siganga urged police members to work with integrity and refrain from any form of corrupt activities.