PE law firm set for 90th anniversary

It was a shortage of boat fare that kept Jacob Spilkin in South Africa to study law – but it is a passion for the subject that has kept his firm as one of the most prominent in Port Elizabeth for the past 90 years.

Spilkins Inc, which has represented a slew of high-profile clients in the past nine decades, will celebrate its 90th anniversary milestone next Friday.

The firm is now under the leadership of Jacob’s son, Sid Spilkin, who has carried on his father’s legacy since he started practising law in 1962, after studying at the University of Cape Town.

“At university, my father wrote that I might be an outstanding golfer but I must remember that my future was in law,” Sid Spilkin said.

Though he continued to play amateur golf in Port Elizabeth, even winning The Herald trophy in 1961, Spilkin followed in his father’s footsteps.

For Jacob, it was circumstance that led to the inception of the company in 1927, Spilkin said.

“My father had a scholarship when he was studying Latin and Greek at Rhodes University.

“He won a scholarship to Oxford University, but his father could not afford the boat fare, so he enrolled for law.

“If he had the boat fare, he would have become a professor instead.”

This would have been a loss to the legal profession, as Jacob quickly made his mark, taking many black attorneys under his wing for training.

This list included the late Joe Matthews, who became the deputy minister of constitutional development, and former political figure Wycliffe Tsotsi.

Spilkin said he had carried forward this tradition of black empowerment in the firm.