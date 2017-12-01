PE law firm set for 90th anniversary
It was a shortage of boat fare that kept Jacob Spilkin in South Africa to study law – but it is a passion for the subject that has kept his firm as one of the most prominent in Port Elizabeth for the past 90 years.
Spilkins Inc, which has represented a slew of high-profile clients in the past nine decades, will celebrate its 90th anniversary milestone next Friday.
The firm is now under the leadership of Jacob’s son, Sid Spilkin, who has carried on his father’s legacy since he started practising law in 1962, after studying at the University of Cape Town.
“At university, my father wrote that I might be an outstanding golfer but I must remember that my future was in law,” Sid Spilkin said.
Though he continued to play amateur golf in Port Elizabeth, even winning The Herald trophy in 1961, Spilkin followed in his father’s footsteps.
For Jacob, it was circumstance that led to the inception of the company in 1927, Spilkin said.
“My father had a scholarship when he was studying Latin and Greek at Rhodes University.
“He won a scholarship to Oxford University, but his father could not afford the boat fare, so he enrolled for law.
“If he had the boat fare, he would have become a professor instead.”
This would have been a loss to the legal profession, as Jacob quickly made his mark, taking many black attorneys under his wing for training.
This list included the late Joe Matthews, who became the deputy minister of constitutional development, and former political figure Wycliffe Tsotsi.
Spilkin said he had carried forward this tradition of black empowerment in the firm.
“The firm has recently welcomed as a director Jiks Jikijela, who worked here before for seven months and left to work for Legal Aid [only to return] at the beginning of November as director.”
The firm also supports young lawyers through annual scholarship funds and prizes from a trust of R250 000, donated to Nelson Mandela University, as well as a law prize offered at Rhodes – which was started by Jacob in his early career.
In the meantime, the firm is kept busy by a range of clients, who over the years have included the likes of Ray Mhlaba and Sol Kerzner, and even US socialite Paris Hilton when she was arrested on drug-related charges in 2010 in Port Elizabeth.
Spilkin said the firm’s secret to success was working hard and honestly for its clients.
“I try to get a fair settlement, but if the gloves have to come off, my father taught me to leave no stone unturned.
“Many times the people against whom I have acted in court have come to me afterwards to hire me as their lawyer.”
To Spilkin, the law is like a puzzle that has kept him in the profession to the age of 80.
“I love the law and I love what I do. The secret is to apply the facts to the legal authority.
“It is like a puzzle [to solve] all the time, and it entices your acumen.”
When he retires, he will pass his knowledge on to his grandson, Nicholas, who will join the company for his articles next year.
“I have an ambition to carry the Spilkin name forward. I’m going to write a book – a bible – on how to behave as an attorney and the ethics of the profession.”
He learnt a lot from his father, Spilkin said. “Watching him in court was unbelievable, like something out of a movie, because he was just brilliant.”