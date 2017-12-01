‘No doubt Rohde hanging was faked’

There is no doubt that Susan Rohde’s apparent suicide by hanging was faked by someone trying to cover up her murder‚ state pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams said yesterday.

Rohde’s husband‚ property mogul Jason Rohde‚ is on trial in the Cape Town High Court for her murder.

Advocate Graham van der Spuy accused Abrahams on Wednesday of not being rigorous enough when performing the bloodless neck dissection.