‘No doubt Rohde hanging was faked’
There is no doubt that Susan Rohde’s apparent suicide by hanging was faked by someone trying to cover up her murder‚ state pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams said yesterday.
Rohde’s husband‚ property mogul Jason Rohde‚ is on trial in the Cape Town High Court for her murder.
Advocate Graham van der Spuy accused Abrahams on Wednesday of not being rigorous enough when performing the bloodless neck dissection.
The defence claims a ligature mark around her neck was made by an electrical cord which she used to hang herself.
Van der Spuy said experts said that to establish Susan’s hanging was staged they would have had to do an examination of the tissue.
Abrahams said there had been no need to extract tissue.
“We had no doubt that this ligature mark was of postmortem origin,” she said.