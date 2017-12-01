Night of NMU stars as alumni honoured
An innovative and internationally recognised animation artist, a sports administrator with a penchant for community development, and the owner of a techno hub assisting start-up entrepreneurs to flourish were among a number of former students honoured at the annual Nelson Mandela University Alumni Awards last night.
Cape Town animation studio Triggerfish owner and chief executive Stuart Forrest, arts graduate and sports administrator Mandla Gagayi, and co-founder and executive director of Zambia’s BongoHive Technology and Innovation Hub, Lukonga Lindunda, were lauded for their contribution to society through their professional endeavours.
The prestigious awards celebrate the local and international success stories of graduates who have not just climbed the corporate ladder, but have become inspiring leaders and change agents across the world.
The awards honour former students in the top-end Alumni Achievers and the Rising Stars categories.
Forrest and Gagayi were among those lauded in the Achievers category, and Lindunda as a Rising Star.
Others honoured in the Achievers category were the president of New York-based change management consultancy Kotter Inc, Russell Raath, and software company Amdocs regional vice-president Tony Wenlock.
Forrest’s Triggerfish studio is best known for producing two of Africa’s most globally successful films, Adventures in Zambezia and Khumba. It employs 100 artists and its films have grossed more than R1-billion.
Gagayi was recognised for his significant contribution to the development of sport in South Africa’s higher education sector, having headed the sports departments at two universities.
He has raised the profile of university sport, while also taking sport into poor communities.
Lindunda held a string of IT positions in Zambia before venturing into BongoHive, Zambia’s first and only technology and innovation hub.
Other recipients in the Rising Stars category were earth scientist and specialist scientific advisor Dr Gaathier Mahed; entrepreneur and Nonku Ntshona & Associates Quantity Surveyors managing director Nonkululeko Ntshona, and Pharmacy graduate Ifedolapo Ojo.