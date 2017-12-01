Night of NMU stars as alumni honoured

An innovative and internationally recognised animation artist, a sports administrator with a penchant for community development, and the owner of a techno hub assisting start-up entrepreneurs to flourish were among a number of former students honoured at the annual Nelson Mandela University Alumni Awards last night.

Cape Town animation studio Triggerfish owner and chief executive Stuart Forrest, arts graduate and sports administrator Mandla Gagayi, and co-founder and executive director of Zambia’s BongoHive Technology and Innovation Hub, Lukonga Lindunda, were lauded for their contribution to society through their professional endeavours.

The prestigious awards celebrate the local and international success stories of graduates who have not just climbed the corporate ladder, but have become inspiring leaders and change agents across the world.

The awards honour former students in the top-end Alumni Achievers and the Rising Stars categories.

Forrest and Gagayi were among those lauded in the Achievers category, and Lindunda as a Rising Star.