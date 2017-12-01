Defence calls for release of perly accused

Lawyers for racketeering accused Julian Brown brought an application yesterday for his acquittal at the close of the state’s case.

If the application succeeds, Brown, 32, and his right-hand men will walk free.

However, if it is unsuccessful, the alleged perlemoen kingpin might just have to take the stand to clear his name.

Defence advocate Terry Price SC argued in the Port Elizabeth High Court that not only had four of the warrants used by police to raid property and execute arrests already been declared invalid, but the state’s string of Section 204 witnesses was extremely poor.

Price said police ignorance could not be used as an excuse for the prosecution to enter evidence.

“We are talking about senior police officers with 30-plus years in service,” he said. “This is a specialised task team. Ignorance cannot be used as an excuse.”

He was referring to the same policemen with whom he had gone head to head in the Panayiotou murder trial.

Brown is accused alongside Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner of racketeering and other perlemoen-related charges.

Defence attorney Paul Roelofse, for Victor and Turner, concurred with Price, saying it could not be argued that police actions in obtaining evidence were bona fide.

The application was opposed by state advocate Martin le Roux, who said he was not prosecuting the men arrested with these defective warrants – Brown’s alleged employees – it was the managers of the illegal enterprise on trial.

Looking at the string of Section 204 witnesses – all self-confessed poachers – Price said it was crucial to evaluate their evidence properly.

Turning specifically to Renier Ellerbeck, a relative of Victor’s who said Brown had employed him in the perlemoen trade, Price described his evidence as scary.

“This man stole from his employees and blamed [Brown] for it. This is the type of criminal he is,” he said. “His credibility does not stand the test of time.”

Price said investigating officer Captain Kanna Swanepoel had gone behind the back of Ellerbeck’s attorney to make him an informer. Ellerbeck admitted to receiving payment of between R60 000 and R70 000.

Le Roux countered that the money paid to Ellerbeck was a fee for him to be a registered informer, not payment to testify against Brown, Victor and Turner.

Judge Mandela Makaula will give judgment on December 13.