Cops won’t name axe killing suspect

Three weeks after an elderly couple were strangled, beaten and hacked to death with an axe inside their Port Elizabeth home, police have still not located their gardener.

The man, 24, described by police as a “person of interest”, has been on the run since the attack. Police refuse to name him or release his picture. The man is believed to have fled the Eastern Cape and gone into hiding.

Andre Saaiman, 65, and his wife Lidia, 69, were found dead inside their Scott Street, Summerstrand, home on November 6. Both had been assaulted over the weekend and left for dead.

A firearm and money were stolen. Andre had been hacked with an axe and Lydia was strangled.