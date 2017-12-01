Cops won’t name axe killing suspect
Three weeks after an elderly couple were strangled, beaten and hacked to death with an axe inside their Port Elizabeth home, police have still not located their gardener.
The man, 24, described by police as a “person of interest”, has been on the run since the attack. Police refuse to name him or release his picture. The man is believed to have fled the Eastern Cape and gone into hiding.
Andre Saaiman, 65, and his wife Lidia, 69, were found dead inside their Scott Street, Summerstrand, home on November 6. Both had been assaulted over the weekend and left for dead.
A firearm and money were stolen. Andre had been hacked with an axe and Lydia was strangled.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the gardener was still being sought. Detectives were also waiting for the forensics report.
Naidu said the investigating officer had chosen not to publish a photo or name at this stage.
This comes just weeks after the media assisted by publishing the ame of Phelokazi Gxoyiya, who was being sought for child abandonment after a six-week-old baby was found dumped in Walmer. He was arrested a day later. Earlier this month, two sisters and a taxi driver were arrested for allegedly robbing a wheelchair- bound couple outside their flat. The arrest came after CCTV images of the three suspects were circulated in the media, prompting someone who recognised them to contact the police.
In both cases, members of the public identified the suspects.