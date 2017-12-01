Cleanup for U’hage’s iconic Willow Dam

At least a decade of decay and neglect is being reversed as a R500 000 cleanup of Uitenhage’s Willow Dam gets under way to restore the once pristine picnic spot.

Bulldozers, spades and rakes have been in use for the past two weeks since the cleaning operation got under way.

The dam was once one of Uitenhage’s most iconic parks and offered a familyfriendly setting for residents.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that the project would cost about R500 000.

STexcel Construction site supervisor Patrick James said the cleanup should be completed by December 8 – just in time for the holidays.

James said the buildup of debris clogging the stormwater drains which empty into the dam had caused its murky state.

“This cleanup is long overdue. It has been at least a decade since the dam was cleaned and the people of Uitenhage deserve to have this iconic landmark restored to the attraction it was in its heyday,” he said.

James said the removal of debris would see the water flow through the dam and allow vegetation to grow again.

“The job will take some time to complete as it is very labour-intensive. We can’t use heavy equipment on such fragile ground, but once the drains are cleared and the 1 000m² of grass is laid it will make a huge difference.”

Willow Dam and its surrounding park has always been a popular recreational spot and plays host to the monthly Uitenhage market, the annual Uitenhage picnic and various other events throughout the year.