Suspect in murders denied bail
A man who allegedly bludgeoned a caretaker to death with a hammer in his caravan at the Forest Hill Cemetery was denied bail when he appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
The court found that it was not in the interest of justice to grant Vuyani Sefunda bail.
His court appearance yesterday was linked to the murder of 50-year-old Tyrone Plaatjies.
Plaatjies was beaten to death after two men forced their way into his caravan on the night of September 23.
The suspects, one armed with a hammer, attacked Plaatjies and also badly injured another man, who was admitted to an intensive care unit.
The suspects made off with R50, a cellphone and Plaatjies’ car.
Defence attorney Mxolisi Moolman said there was nothing that linked his client to the case, and pleaded with the court to release him on bail.
He said Sefunda was looking after his elderly grandfather and that he would not interfere with witnesses.
Moolman conceded that his client had lied to the police about his name and address, but said that “to err is human”.
State prosecutor Melani Hammett urged the court to deny Sefunda bail, saying he faced serious charges and was a flight risk.
“If released on bail, he will jeopardise the justice system. There is a likelihood he will intimidate a witness who is known to him, and evade trial,” Hammett said.
Magistrate Luthando Screetch said the accused had been positively identified by a witness at an identity parade.
This case was postponed to December 14 for further investigation.
Sefunda indicated to the court his intention to bring a second bail application tomorrow – this time for the murders of Schoenmakerskop couple Ken Alexander, 76, and Elaine Allwright, 78.
Sefunda and his co-accused Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 37, are charged with the double murder.
Sefunda was arrested at the Paterson Magistrate’s Court four days after the brutal attack on the couple in their Schoenmakerskop home, when he appeared on an unrelated burglary case in the town.