Suspect in murders denied bail

A man who allegedly bludgeoned a caretaker to death with a hammer in his caravan at the Forest Hill Cemetery was denied bail when he appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The court found that it was not in the interest of justice to grant Vuyani Sefunda bail.

His court appearance yesterday was linked to the murder of 50-year-old Tyrone Plaatjies.

Plaatjies was beaten to death after two men forced their way into his caravan on the night of September 23.

The suspects, one armed with a hammer, attacked Plaatjies and also badly injured another man, who was admitted to an intensive care unit.

The suspects made off with R50, a cellphone and Plaatjies’ car.

Defence attorney Mxolisi Moolman said there was nothing that linked his client to the case, and pleaded with the court to release him on bail.

He said Sefunda was looking after his elderly grandfather and that he would not interfere with witnesses.