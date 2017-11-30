Student aid scheme will struggle to cater for ‘missing middle’
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will have difficulties if President Jacob Zuma decides it should also cater for the so-called “missing middle”.
NSFAS chief executive Steven Zwane said this as he was briefing parliament’s select committee on education yesterday on its readiness for the next financial year.
Zwane said the NSFAS was ready to provide financial assistance to the usual number of financially needy students.
He told MPs that, so far, the student financial aid scheme had already completed 192 984 applications for next year.
Of these‚ the vast majority were black and women wanting to attend universities.
Only 18 326 of the completed applications were for Technical and Vocational Education Training colleges.
On average‚ the NSFAS funded a total of about 500 000 students a year.
Zwane told the committee that the scheme was ready to disburse funds to the students.
However‚ should the so-called missing middle be included in its mandate next year as a result of discussions around fee-free education and the Heher Commission report‚ this would have huge financial implications for the organisation and would require it to have more people on board to be able to administer them.
In an interview after his presentation, Zwane said: “We are ready with the status as it is now – we are ready to fund the up to 500 000 students that we typically fund on an annual basis.
“We are, however, concerned that this could be impacted by the president’s announcement of free education.”
He said if the qualifying household income was adjusted to between R150 000 and R350 000, NSFAS could modify its systems and would be able to meet the need.
“We would, however, need to engage differently if that figure moves to R600 000.
“That is a really big impact for us from a people side‚ a process side and a systems side.”
Zwane said the scheme had written to the minister of higher education to engage on the Heher Commission report‚ which had created discomfort at the NSFAS.
The report questions the NSFAS need for the scheme in its proposed system of bank-backed loans and suggests that perhaps it only deals with students going to TVET colleges.
“There are concerns by a number of submissions in the report,” Zwane said.
“To only focus on the TVET colleges‚ we didn’t understand the merits of that.”
He said the question of whether there was a necessity for the NSFAS to continue to exist had caused stress and the team needed to reflect on that. – TimesLIVE