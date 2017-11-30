The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will have difficulties if President Jacob Zuma decides it should also cater for the so-called “missing middle”.

NSFAS chief executive Steven Zwane said this as he was briefing parliament’s select committee on education yesterday on its readiness for the next financial year.

Zwane said the NSFAS was ready to provide financial assistance to the usual number of financially needy students.

He told MPs that, so far, the student financial aid scheme had already completed 192 984 applications for next year.

Of these‚ the vast majority were black and women wanting to attend universities.

Only 18 326 of the completed applications were for Technical and Vocational Education Training colleges.

On average‚ the NSFAS funded a total of about 500 000 students a year.

Zwane told the committee that the scheme was ready to disburse funds to the students.

However‚ should the so-called missing middle be included in its mandate next year as a result of discussions around fee-free education and the Heher Commission report‚ this would have huge financial implications for the organisation and would require it to have more people on board to be able to administer them.