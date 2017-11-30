Residents fed up after road project stalls

Health fears for Colchester community forced to live for months with muddy mess

Pools of muddy water causing health hazards and preventing access to homes have left a community in Colchester in dire straits while the upgrading of roads in the area has been sporadic at best.

The R4-million roads upgrade project initiated by the metro in February included just more than R1-million for the upgrading of Zebra Street and surrounds in Colchester, but residents say work on the 212m stretch of road has been slow and poorly monitored.

The municipality conceded yesterday that the project was not what it should be, saying the contractor in charge of the work had been put on terms due to unsatisfactory progress. Sarah Saaise, 56, of Zebra Street, said recent rains had made the situation worse, with pupils being ferried across the muddy road on a boat to get to school. Before work started on the road in front of her house the area was clean and neat, Saaise said, but since earth-moving vehicles arrived it had become an eyesore and difficult to traverse. “I don’t feel good living here anymore. The area was always the cleanest place, now it looks like nothing,” she said. Contractors began working in the area about six months ago, Saaise said, but since then had not done much beside dump sand in the area and build a pavement which stretches up almost 15cm above the gravel, causing a stagnant muddy river. “We can’t walk here when it rains, children get sick and hurt. It was 100% better before they started working here,” she said. Fellow Zebra Street resident Willem Boesak, 66, said the state of the road was worse than ever.

“They need to fix this road as soon as possible. They come here and start fixing it and then just leave it again – it’s not right,” he said. Both Boesak and Saaise said they were frustrated with the municipality because no one was explaining what was happening in the area. “This place is a mud area. They can’t just leave it like this and not tell us what is going on,” Saaise said. Unable to confirm when the upgrade would be completed, mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said the road was incomplete due to poor performance by the contractor. Outstanding test results for the sub-base material – which was found to be non-compliant with the specifications – were also hampering the completion of the upgrade. “Numerous instructions for all of the sites due to health and safety issues have been issued and the contractor is not complying,” Dimbaza said. Contractors working on the upgrade had not met stipulated timeframes, he said. The road would also form part of the stormwater management system which would discharge rainwater runoff into the bulk stormwater system currently under construction, Dimbaza he said.