New power system could change lives

Eco-friendly hybrid with pay-as-you-go top-up on the cards

A maverick inventor hopes to improve the lives of people living in the rural areas through his ecofriendly hybrid idea that can provide enough energy to run a small household or business at a fraction of the usual cost.

Rolf Papsdorf, 73, who has lived in Port Elizabeth for the past four months, is the chief executive of Zolair Energy Africa.

He hopes to roll out his concept, called “smart villages”, to various rural areas in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

The “smart villages” have been designed using Fischer Housing containers which are low-cost housing designs.

The containers are equipped with solar panels, a digitalised energy reader to monitor usage, two recycled batteries and a 12-pack zinc-air fuel cell set.

The zinc-air fuel cell is designed to store energy and is able to run small appliances or two big appliances such as a fridge and television.

The containers will be powered by the two recycled batteries and 12-pack zinc-air fuel cell set and topped up by purchasing energy.

People would be able to buy the energy from a service provider, who has yet to be signed up.

“We want to create an environment where people can sustain themselves,” Papsdorf said.

He said the smart villages were perfect for small businesses or households.