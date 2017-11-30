MultiChoice denies kickback claims
Pay-TV provider dismisses DA’s allegations of R100m paid to influence policy
Top pay-TV provider MultiChoice has denied it paid R100-million in kickbacks to the SABC to gain political influence over digital migration of the public broadcaster‚ which posed a significant threat to the company’s revenue stream.
On Tuesday‚ the DA’s Phumzile van Damme said SABC board minutes from June 6 2013 revealed that the payments were to be in exchange for the SABC’s 24-hour news channel which would be aired on DSTV‚ and it would be up to the public broadcaster to monetise the channel.
The SABC’s migration from analogue to digital broadcasting has been mired in controversy‚ as allegations of bribery‚ corruption and tender manipulation surfaced regarding the procurement of five million set-top boxes which could receive the new digital signal.
The boxes would be distributed free‚ while a further three million would be sold by private retailers.
Twenty-six companies were awarded work on the contract to supply the set-top boxes, but the process has been subject to a court challenge, a Competition Commission probe and an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
In August‚ the Constitutional Court upheld a decision by former communications minister Faith Muthambi that the set-top boxes did not need to have the capability to decrypt broadcast signals – a move in favour of MultiChoice which holds a strong monopoly in the pay-TV sector in South Africa.
Controversially‚ Muthambi was in 2015 awarded powers by President Jacob Zuma that led to her being able to make the decision.
This would play in favour of alleged state capture culprits the Gupta family, and their ANN7 news channel.
Last week, it emerged that MultiChoice had agreed to pay the Gupta family R25-million for their channel to be aired‚ in what has been described as a kickback agreement – also allegedly for influence over the set-top box project.
MultiChoice has denied wrongdoing in its dealings with the Guptaowned TV channel.
“The minutes reveal a ‘clandestine’ meeting attended by former SABC board members and executives‚ including Ellen Tshabalala‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ Lulama Makhobo and Jimi Matthews‚ with the then CEO of MultiChoice‚ Imtiaz Patel‚” Van Damme said in her statement.
A MultiChoice spokesman said on Monday: “This was not a clandestine meeting. No kickbacks were paid. This was part of a negotiation meeting with the SABC.
“The final decision on this proposal lay with the SABC board.”
Van Damme has now written to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) asking for an investigation into the payments.
According to Van Damme‚ the minutes quote Patel as saying: “We would not normally pay for a news channel. OK. We don’t.
“There’s a unique relationship with eTV that everybody espouses etc. It’s got unique conditions.”
He says further: “We need to justify to our board to say why would we pay you R100-million a year, which is a lot of money.
“OK, it’s after-tax money. To make R100-million net you have to make R150-million or R200-million‚ R300million, in turnover.
“We are looking for the excuse and the excuse for us is to be able to justify to our board that you are giving us something in return.
“What are you giving us in return for the R100-million?
“We’re saying you’re giving us a news channel‚ you’re giving us a general entertainment channel from your archives.
“And thirdly‚ we are saying we also need to justify this problem of conditional access, [unencrypted set-top boxes] is a big problem.
“And in order to justify that, we’re saying in addition to that‚ your additional channels will be available on our platform.”
Van Damme said the implications of MultiChoice making payments to secure influence over government policy in its favour and to solidify its dominance in the pay-TV sector were serious and showed it would stop at nothing.
“It is an undisputed fact that two years after this meeting‚ and the payments to ANN7‚ digital migration policy was changed to MultiChoice’s favour‚” she said.
“We hope that Icasa will take a clear stand against what appears to be seriously unethical conduct by a company it regulates.”
Digital migration may face further delays.
In August‚ the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa, which regulates and controls the procurement of set-top boxes, filed papers with the Gauteng High Court asking for the awarded tender for the boxes to be declared invalid. The matter has still to be heard. Former SABC board chairwoman Tshabalala dismissed the DA’s claims of a R100-million kickback and said there was nothing untoward about the meeting with MultiChoice.
She said she welcomed the DA’s call for Icasa to investigate, “so the actual facts can come out”.
“It went through all governance structures, management committees, lawyers internally and externally, everything.”
She described the SABC as a controversy. “There are too many things [at the SABC]. Everybody is suspicious of everyone.
“I don’t want to be involved anymore with SABC matters.”
She said it was not unusual for a broadcaster with certain strengths to give another broadcaster “opportunities”.
Communications Minister Mmamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane said she still had to go through the details of the MultiChoice and SABC matter before taking a decision. – Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze