Pay-TV provider dismisses DA’s allegations of R100m paid to influence policy

Top pay-TV provider MultiChoice has denied it paid R100-million in kickbacks to the SABC to gain political influence over digital migration of the public broadcaster‚ which posed a significant threat to the company’s revenue stream.

On Tuesday‚ the DA’s Phumzile van Damme said SABC board minutes from June 6 2013 revealed that the payments were to be in exchange for the SABC’s 24-hour news channel which would be aired on DSTV‚ and it would be up to the public broadcaster to monetise the channel.

The SABC’s migration from analogue to digital broadcasting has been mired in controversy‚ as allegations of bribery‚ corruption and tender manipulation surfaced regarding the procurement of five million set-top boxes which could receive the new digital signal.

The boxes would be distributed free‚ while a further three million would be sold by private retailers.

Twenty-six companies were awarded work on the contract to supply the set-top boxes, but the process has been subject to a court challenge, a Competition Commission probe and an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

In August‚ the Constitutional Court upheld a decision by former communications minister Faith Muthambi that the set-top boxes did not need to have the capability to decrypt broadcast signals – a move in favour of MultiChoice which holds a strong monopoly in the pay-TV sector in South Africa.

Controversially‚ Muthambi was in 2015 awarded powers by President Jacob Zuma that led to her being able to make the decision.

This would play in favour of alleged state capture culprits the Gupta family, and their ANN7 news channel.

Last week, it emerged that MultiChoice had agreed to pay the Gupta family R25-million for their channel to be aired‚ in what has been described as a kickback agreement – also allegedly for influence over the set-top box project.

MultiChoice has denied wrongdoing in its dealings with the Guptaowned TV channel.

“The minutes reveal a ‘clandestine’ meeting attended by former SABC board members and executives‚ including Ellen Tshabalala‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ Lulama Makhobo and Jimi Matthews‚ with the then CEO of MultiChoice‚ Imtiaz Patel‚” Van Damme said in her statement.

A MultiChoice spokesman said on Monday: “This was not a clandestine meeting. No kickbacks were paid. This was part of a negotiation meeting with the SABC.

“The final decision on this proposal lay with the SABC board.”

Van Damme has now written to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) asking for an investigation into the payments.

According to Van Damme‚ the minutes quote Patel as saying: “We would not normally pay for a news channel. OK. We don’t.

“There’s a unique relationship with eTV that everybody espouses etc. It’s got unique conditions.”

He says further: “We need to justify to our board to say why would we pay you R100-million a year, which is a lot of money.