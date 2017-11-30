Modise, magic and muti

Biography details strange period in former Pirates player’s life

The new book on Teko Modise alleges he was stalked by a cult-like secret society and that he also gave R50 000 to a “Congo king” sangoma at his lowest ebb when he was at Orlando Pirates and dreams of a move overseas were not materialising.

The Curse of Teko Modise‚ written by Nikolaos Kirkins‚ has been published by Jacana Media.

In two chapters dedicated to a more bizarre period in Modise’s life it is asserted that after a ritual by the “Congo king” in which ornaments began speaking‚ the former Bafana Bafana midfield general was given a live rabbit.

The R50 000 he paid to the witchdoctor was then burnt before his eyes.

The book describes a dark period soon after the 2010 World Cup where Modise fell out with his Pirates teammates and was missing training sessions as he turned to drink.

At that time he was contacted by a woman named “Melissa” who knew intimate details about his daily life.

Melissa called Modise “Every. Single. Day. For two years.

“Some days‚ she would call Teko to tell him not to take a particular route when driving to training.

“Some days she would call him to advise against purchasing something and some days she would call Teko to tell him what was going on in his mind.

“Every time he drove out his gate‚ he would receive a call from the same private number.”

One day Modise was warned not to go to a party of friend and then Kaizer Chiefs right-back Siboniso Gaxa.

“If you do‚ your car will give you problems when you wake up in the morning.” Modise went and the next morning his new BMW M3 had been “vandalised beyond recognition”.