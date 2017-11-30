Knives out for De Lille
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille faces a motion of no confidence after allegations of misconduct and possible corruption in her government.
The ANC‚ the official opposition in the city council‚ said yesterday it would table the motion at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The move comes after executive director in De Lille’s office Craig Kesson penned a sworn affidavit accusing the mayor of attempting to bury a report on alleged corruption in the MyCiTi bus rapid transport system.
The ANC leader in the Cape metro‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ said De Lille should also face disciplinary action.
“We are calling for the removal and for a vote of no confidence against the mayor to be urgently tabled in council‚” he said.
The party would also call for a secret vote so members of the DA caucus in the council could vote with their conscience. Sotashe said there was a 50/50 split between De Lille’s supporters and detractors.
“To us the ANC‚ it’s not about the fights within the DA. It’s about making sure that the executive accounts to the public‚” Sotashe said.
The ANC motion comes as De Lille has her back to the wall after the DA placed her on special leave following a public spat with safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith.
The affidavit and other reports raise accusations and counter-accusations of misconduct between city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ Kesson and transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.
On Tuesday, the council will decided whether to suspend the three.