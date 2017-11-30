Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille faces a motion of no confidence after allegations of misconduct and possible corruption in her government.

The ANC‚ the official opposition in the city council‚ said yesterday it would table the motion at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The move comes after executive director in De Lille’s office Craig Kesson penned a sworn affidavit accusing the mayor of attempting to bury a report on alleged corruption in the MyCiTi bus rapid transport system.

The ANC leader in the Cape metro‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ said De Lille should also face disciplinary action.

“We are calling for the removal and for a vote of no confidence against the mayor to be urgently tabled in council‚” he said.