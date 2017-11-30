President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to make fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not face corruption charges.

Following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision‚ National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams gave Zuma until November 30 to make the representations. However‚ these cannot be the same as those he made when he was first facing the charges.

With two weeks to go until the ANC’s elective conference‚ where Zuma’s successor will be chosen‚ it is not clear as yet when the NPA will make the decision on whether to charge him.

The prosecuting authority in the last decade has been accused of protecting Zuma.

It is also not clear what the new representations will be‚ but the presidency has already indicated that Zuma will question KPMG’s forensic report into his affairs.

The international auditing firm is facing a credibility crisis flowing from work it did for the Gupta family and the South African Revenue Service.

The NPA has also given the DA an opportunity to make representations.

Thursday is also the deadline for the Hawks to revert to the NPA on the availability of witnesses and any factors that may affect the feasibility of reinstating the matter.

There was a witness list of 218.

The Hawks had to find out how many of those witnesses were available.

This follows a decision by the SCA to uphold a High Court in Pretoria judgment that found the 2009 decision to drop the charges against Zuma was irrational.