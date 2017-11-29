Worry over materials used to repair roads

Councillors in the municipal public accounts committee have called for an inquiry and an inspection into construction material used to repair potholes and damaged roads in the metro.

Despite a budget allocation of R40million for resurfacing roads, R90-million for tarring gravel roads, and R9million for the rehabilitation of roads, residents in townships are forced to use shoddily constructed roads.

This was according to ANC councillor Ncediso Captain, who asked the committee to look into what materials were being used to repair roads.

“The tarring that is done is not like real tar, it’s something else, like bubble gum – but if you go to the suburbs, you find the roads have proper tarring.”

Captain said affected streets included Mendi Road and Sheya Kulati Drive in New Brighton and some streets leading to Njoli Square in Kwazakhele.

Residents were under the impression that more money was allocated to certain suburbs, he said.

“I think there is a challenge with the issue of gravel roads and I am not sure how the prioritisation for resurfacing roads is dealt with.

“It’s a concern how the delivery is being done in the townships and we have raised this before,” Captain said.