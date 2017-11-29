Worry over materials used to repair roads
Councillors in the municipal public accounts committee have called for an inquiry and an inspection into construction material used to repair potholes and damaged roads in the metro.
Despite a budget allocation of R40million for resurfacing roads, R90-million for tarring gravel roads, and R9million for the rehabilitation of roads, residents in townships are forced to use shoddily constructed roads.
This was according to ANC councillor Ncediso Captain, who asked the committee to look into what materials were being used to repair roads.
“The tarring that is done is not like real tar, it’s something else, like bubble gum – but if you go to the suburbs, you find the roads have proper tarring.”
Captain said affected streets included Mendi Road and Sheya Kulati Drive in New Brighton and some streets leading to Njoli Square in Kwazakhele.
Residents were under the impression that more money was allocated to certain suburbs, he said.
“I think there is a challenge with the issue of gravel roads and I am not sure how the prioritisation for resurfacing roads is dealt with.
“It’s a concern how the delivery is being done in the townships and we have raised this before,” Captain said.
“That is why there are a lot of potholes – not real tarring is done there.”
Captain asked that the committee do a site visit to the affected streets.
But DA councillor Heinrich Muller said the problem was not just in the townships but across the metro.
“The maintenance done on potholes in my ward [Kragga Kamma] is also not up to standard,” Muller said.
“The quality of the material used to fill the potholes is not up to standard, It’s not up to the level of the road.”
Muller said it was common for repaired holes to cave in two days later.
Committee chairman and ACPD councillor Lance Grootboom said shoddy workmanship was unacceptable with more money available to fix roads.
“We see there is additional spending, but the quality of work is poor.”
“You can’t put money away for maintenance and the quality of the work is that bad,” Grootboom said.