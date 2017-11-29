Latest:
News 

NMU campus rape case postponed

Kathryn Kimberley 0 Comment

The case against a man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students in October, was yesterday postponed to December 13 for further investigation.

His case will probably be transferred to a trial court on that date.

While the man, 29, has already indicated that he will plead guilty on two counts of rape, as well as robbery, he cannot be named yet.

He appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

It is alleged that he attacked two students in a computer lab on NMU’s south campus.

