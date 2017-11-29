If Henri van Breda had an epileptic fit and passed out on the stairs for nearly three hours‚ why did he not mention this to any doctor he saw after the attack in which his mother, father and elder brother were axed to death?

And why is his version of events fragmented to suggest memory loss when it suits the diagnosis‚ even though he provided significant detail when he was in the witness stand before the diagnosis came along?

These questions were posed by the state yesterday in the triple axe murder trial in the Cape Town High Court.

Van Breda’s mother Teresa, father Martin and brother Rudi were axed to death at their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

His sister, Marli, was left for dead, but survived, with retrograde amnesia.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway was testing the theory that Van Breda was malingering – feigning an illness or medical incident with ulterior motives – and questioned why he had not mentioned any symptoms of epilepsy before.

“Not only is his first seizure his biggest one ever‚ but he doesn’t tell anybody‚” she said.

“The only medical history is provided by the accused himself – there is nothing on record before November 8.

“When he testified‚ he was asked if he had had any similar episodes before, and he said ‘no’.”