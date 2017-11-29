Henri’s ‘epileptic fit’ questioned by state
If Henri van Breda had an epileptic fit and passed out on the stairs for nearly three hours‚ why did he not mention this to any doctor he saw after the attack in which his mother, father and elder brother were axed to death?
And why is his version of events fragmented to suggest memory loss when it suits the diagnosis‚ even though he provided significant detail when he was in the witness stand before the diagnosis came along?
These questions were posed by the state yesterday in the triple axe murder trial in the Cape Town High Court.
Van Breda’s mother Teresa, father Martin and brother Rudi were axed to death at their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.
His sister, Marli, was left for dead, but survived, with retrograde amnesia.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway was testing the theory that Van Breda was malingering – feigning an illness or medical incident with ulterior motives – and questioned why he had not mentioned any symptoms of epilepsy before.
“Not only is his first seizure his biggest one ever‚ but he doesn’t tell anybody‚” she said.
“The only medical history is provided by the accused himself – there is nothing on record before November 8.
“When he testified‚ he was asked if he had had any similar episodes before, and he said ‘no’.”
Dr James Butler – a neurologist at Constantiaberg MediClinic, who has been testifying on Van Breda’s behalf since Monday – responded: “If he was malingering‚ he would draw attention to it and say that the same types of fits had happened before.”
But Judge Siraj Desai said: “The loss of consciousness was particularly prolonged with this alleged seizure.”
And Galloway told Butler: “The same source who gave you fragmented information that suggested memory loss testified in the court in a way that suggested a lot less evidence of memory loss.
“None of us can be certain about what was and what wasn’t memory loss – we can only go on what he has told us,” she said.
“If the source of information [Van Breda] gives different information on what he remembers‚ then we cannot trust that source as being reliable.”
Butler conceded that it was possible that Van Breda was malingering‚ but that one could be swayed by other evidence.
Galloway said that was why the reliability of the source was so crucial.
Butler said that someone in a postseizure state would not be thinking properly and would be “dulled”.
But Galloway pointed out that Van Breda had given detailed reasons for his manner on the phone‚ citing his Australian accent which was often misunderstood‚ the fact that he stuttered when he was stressed‚ and that he had a tendency to mumble.
He had also given details of sitting in the kitchen smoking three cigarettes to calm himself down.