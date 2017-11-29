Funeral for Collegiate ex-principal on Friday
The funeral of Pam Cameron-Ellis, Collegiate Girls’ High School’s no-nonsense former principal, will be held on Friday.
While she was widely known for her stern approach, those close to Cameron-Ellis will remember her for her kind heart and unyielding work ethic.
Born in 1944, she died at Greenacres Hospital at 10.45am on Sunday. Those who worked closely with her yesterday described her as a gruff but loving person.
Former Collegiate deputy principal Faith Biggs said: “She was a very good maths teacher.
“She was incredibly kind, while she often gave the impression of being very strict.
“She had a soft heart – if people were in trouble she would always be the first to help.” Biggs met Cameron-Ellis in 1970 when she started working at Collegiate.
The two were colleagues, on and off, for 42 years, and were close friends. Biggs recalled Cameron-Ellis’s “clean sense of humour”.
Cameron-Ellis began at the school in 1967, aged 23, as a mathematics teacher, before leaving in 1979 to become Wynberg Girls’ High deputy principal, returning to head Collegiate three years later.
Former Collegiate governing body member Debbie Derry described Ellis as a woman of strong principle.
“You didn’t easily say no to her. Behind her gruff exterior was a big heart utterly committed to Collegiate and the welfare of her girls.”
The disciplinarian retired in 2009 after serving as principal for 27 years.
She took it on herself to encourage pupils to take part in charitable work.
On retiring, Cameron-Ellis moved to Laubscher Park West retirement village in Walmer, close to her former secretary Joan Bradford.
Bradford said she had taken Cameron-Ellis as a family member after her mother died as Cameron-Ellis had no children of her own.
Her funeral will be held at 11am on Friday at St Saviour’s Anglican Church in Villiers Road, Walmer, where Ellis was a member for more than 30 years.