Funeral for Collegiate ex-principal on Friday

The funeral of Pam Cameron-Ellis, Collegiate Girls’ High School’s no-nonsense former principal, will be held on Friday.

While she was widely known for her stern approach, those close to Cameron-Ellis will remember her for her kind heart and unyielding work ethic.

Born in 1944, she died at Greenacres Hospital at 10.45am on Sunday. Those who worked closely with her yesterday described her as a gruff but loving person.

Former Collegiate deputy principal Faith Biggs said: “She was a very good maths teacher.

“She was incredibly kind, while she often gave the impression of being very strict.

“She had a soft heart – if people were in trouble she would always be the first to help.” Biggs met Cameron-Ellis in 1970 when she started working at Collegiate.

The two were colleagues, on and off, for 42 years, and were close friends. Biggs recalled Cameron-Ellis’s “clean sense of humour”.