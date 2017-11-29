‘Driver fought and shouted during blood test’
It took some time for a blood sample to be taken from the man accused of causing the horror accident which claimed the life of Nelson Mandela University student Jamie Baartzes.
The Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday that two separate altercations with police and medical staff caused disruptions in the casualty section of Livingstone Hospital early on March 16 last year.
Dr Emmanuel Mungazi said Amos Siyayana, 29, of Motherwell, the driver of a BMW which was on the wrong side of the M4 freeway and smashed head-on into Baartzes’ car, struggled with police officers and on at least one occasion screamed and shouted.
“There was a scuffle before [the test was done], and afterwards he [Siyayana] was shouting and screaming while walking around the casualty section,” Mungazi said.
Zolile Ngqeza, Siyayana’s legal representative, said it happened because his client had needed to relieve himself – which the police prevented him from doing – and he wanted water.
Siyayana is accused of causing the accident after taking the wrong turnoff onto the M4 from Russell Road and smashing into Baartzes’ car.
Baartzes was on her way home from a late-night study session at NMU when the accident happened just before midnight on March 15. According to a report in court, Siyayana’s blood alcohol level was 0.14g per 100ml. The legal limit is 0.05g/100ml. Ngqeza questioned the validity of the test results after it emerged that Mungazi had not penned down the expiry date of the test kit in his report.
He also could not remember whether he had checked it when he took blood samples from Siyayana.
“This is more relevant to the person testing the blood,” Mungazi said.
He confirmed that he recognised Siyayana because of his stature and behaviour at the hospital.
He also recalled that two women arrived at the hospital, who had been passengers in Siyayana’s car.
One had a broken clavicle. At the start of the trial, Siyayana’s passengers – Siphokazi Babela and Nomfundo Booi – testified that he had smelt of alcohol when he picked them up in Parliament Street, Central. They said he had been speeding. Siyayana has been charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s licence.
He was arrested shortly after the accident and released on R3 000 bail.
The case was yesterday postponed to March 12
On that day, a cellphone expert and a blood analyst must be available to testify.