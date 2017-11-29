‘Driver fought and shouted during blood test’

It took some time for a blood sample to be taken from the man accused of causing the horror accident which claimed the life of Nelson Mandela University student Jamie Baartzes.

The Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday that two separate altercations with police and medical staff caused disruptions in the casualty section of Livingstone Hospital early on March 16 last year.

Dr Emmanuel Mungazi said Amos Siyayana, 29, of Motherwell, the driver of a BMW which was on the wrong side of the M4 freeway and smashed head-on into Baartzes’ car, struggled with police officers and on at least one occasion screamed and shouted.

“There was a scuffle before [the test was done], and afterwards he [Siyayana] was shouting and screaming while walking around the casualty section,” Mungazi said.

Zolile Ngqeza, Siyayana’s legal representative, said it happened because his client had needed to relieve himself – which the police prevented him from doing – and he wanted water.

Siyayana is accused of causing the accident after taking the wrong turnoff onto the M4 from Russell Road and smashing into Baartzes’ car.

Baartzes was on her way home from a late-night study session at NMU when the accident happened just before midnight on March 15. According to a report in court, Siyayana’s blood alcohol level was 0.14g per 100ml. The legal limit is 0.05g/100ml. Ngqeza questioned the validity of the test results after it emerged that Mungazi had not penned down the expiry date of the test kit in his report.