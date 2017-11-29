‘Her death must send a message’

Mom of murdered woman adds voice to activism campaign

A Uitenhage woman whose daughter’s body was dumped along Maduna Road is hoping that speaking out about her murder will reinforce the message of the 16 Days of Activism against women and child abuse campaign.

Speaking from her Luzipho Street home yesterday, Elaine Witbooi, 48, struggled to hold back her tears as she recounted a phone call from her daughter, Wesley-Anne Mabella, 21, at about 2am on November 18.

Witbooi described how she had waited in vain for her daughter to arrive home from a party she had attended with three friends.

Instead, Mabella, who was raped and murdered shortly after she had phoned her mother saying she was on her way home, was dumped along Maduna Road.

On Sunday, the community of Greenfields, Uitenhage, sent a strong warning to any would-be criminals when more than 100 residents gathered to erect a cross on the spot where her body was found.

“She called at about 2am to ask me to open the gate because she was on her way home,” Witbooi said. “She never made it home. “I waited at the gate for half an hour then I called her again but her phone went to voicemail.

“The next day someone from the area came to our house and asked to see a photo of her because he had just seen a body that looked like her by Maduna [Road]. That’s how we found out she was dead.

“But we don’t want her death to be in vain. We want it to send a message to everyone that violence against women and children cannot be tolerated any longer.

“Her murder was senseless, but it needs to be a message to all, particularly during the 16 Days of Activism, that this can’t go on.”

Mabella’s aunt, Venessa Jacobs, 48, said: “Wesley-Anne was always a friendly, kindhearted person who never wanted to upset anyone.

“She was the type of person who only had good things to say. I can’t belive she is gone.