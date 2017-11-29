Container cubicles adding dignity to lives

It is 9am on a scorching hot Thursday morning.

Jabulani Simelane, 57, emerges from a toilet cubicle in a container and proceeds to wash his hands with water from a tap.

“These toilets helped us a great deal. We no longer use the degrading bucket system as hostel dwellers,” he said.

Simelane is a resident of the Matthew Goniwe Hostel where this container ablution facility was piloted.

Located in the heart of the hostel, the container for men has three flush toilets and two showers.

The container for women has four toilets and two showers.

Neliseka Zothe, 35, has been employed there as a cleaner since last year.

She spoke with pride about how the facilities had transformed the lives of those living around the hostel.

“Our lives changed for good. It’s amazing. Previously, residents used to use buckets and some threw faeces on the grass. But today, you can see how clean the lawn is. We can sit anywhere we like,” Zothe said.

The cleaners also keep an eye on the facilities to prevent vandals from damaging them.

They have two shifts – 5am to 1pm, followed by a shift that ends at 8pm when the toilets are closed.

“The only worry is what will happen in the middle of the night. You cannot come here to relieve yourself.

“Instead you will be forced to use a bucket. That defeats the purpose.”

In line with DA mayor Athol Trollip’s election campaign promise to eradicate the bucket system, the new coalition government has installed five similar container toilets in Ramaphosa Village.

But residents complained, saying this was insufficient considering the high demand in the area.