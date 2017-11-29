Anger over ‘rubbish plastic toilets’

Aleck Bergines vividly recalls Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s promise to eradicate bucket toilets.

But if the alternative is the “rubbish plastic toilets” they have in New Rest, Seaview, the 54-year-old is not interested.

“We were promised lots of things including [the] eradication of buckets. Just like every political party, [this was just] rhetoric.

“The DA is useless. They don’t care for those in the informal areas.

“Why can’t Trollip and his government give people decent toilets?

“The people expected to see water toilets [flush toilets]; not rubbish plastics,” Bergines said.

The plastic toilets he refers to are chemical toilets – the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s abandoned “Plan B” in the bucket eradication programme.

Eric Dyasi, 55, has been a Seaview resident for years.

“These chemical plastics were installed by the ANC government. When you are inside, the door is pushed wide open because it’s broken,” he said.

“There is no sense of privacy and people are sick. Our right to privacy and health is compromised. Give us flush toilets, please,” Dyasi said.

While hundreds of Seaview residents make use of chemical toilets, some would rather be without sanitation.