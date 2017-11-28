Zim cabinet dissolved by Mnangagwa
Three days after his inauguration, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved the cabinet of his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who resigned after the military took control of the country, a senior government official said yesterday.
Mnangagwa was in the process of putting together a new team of cabinet ministers, Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said.
Sibanda said Mnangagwa had appointed Patrick Chinamasa as acting finance minister and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi as acting top diplomat to allow uninterrupted services in critical ministries of government.
He did not indicate when Mnangagwa would announce his new cabinet.
Mnangagwa, 75, was sworn in on Friday. He has vowed sweeping changes in government and new policies to attract investment and revive the economy.
At the same time, Zimbabwe has bestowed a new honour on Mugabe, 93, who had ruled the country since independence from Britain in 1980, by declaring his birthday, February 21, a public holiday, a state newspaper reported yesterday.