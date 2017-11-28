Zim cabinet dissolved by Mnangagwa

Three days after his inauguration, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved the cabinet of his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who resigned after the military took control of the country, a senior government official said yesterday.

Mnangagwa was in the process of putting together a new team of cabinet ministers, Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said.

Sibanda said Mnangagwa had appointed Patrick Chinamasa as acting finance minister and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi as acting top diplomat to allow uninterrupted services in critical ministries of government.