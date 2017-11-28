Van Breda suffers from epilepsy, neurologist confirms

Dr James Butler‚ a neurologist who did tests on Henri van Breda‚ testified for the defence in the Cape Town High Court yesterday that Van Breda had a form of epilepsy which might explain the “missing” two hours and forty minutes in his version of events.

Van Breda is accused of axing his parents, Martin and Teresa, and brother Rudi to death‚ and leaving his sister, Marli, for dead at their luxury home on the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch.

The state had earlier argued that the nearly three hours during which Van Breda claims he was unconscious at the bottom of the stairs was a convenient explanation for a timeline that did not add up.

Van Breda’s defence counsel‚ Piet Botha‚ said his client had had a fit as the defence’s evidence in chief was about to come to an end‚ and had just been diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

Butler testified yesterday that Van Breda could have had a seizure for half an hour and then experienced two hours and 10 minutes of amnesia thereafter.

“It is possible he wasn’t right in the head [nie reg in die kop] if he had had a seizure.”

He began his testimony‚ however‚ by making it clear that he was not simply a hired gun for the defence and had also consulted with the state.

“I made it very clear to both sides I do not wish to receive any remuneration for my part in this process other than being paid for the medical consultation of Mr Van Breda‚” Butler said.

The issue had come up previously that Van Breda had been malingering.

It came to light that since early in 2015‚ he has been taking anti-depressants to cope with both depression and anxiety.