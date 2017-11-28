The news of being crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in Las Vegas is still setting in for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The 22-year-old beat over 90 contestants to take the crown‚ only the second South African to ever win the Miss Universe pageant.

In a voice note sent to TshisaLIVE she said she wanted to make her country proud.

And in her first picture posted after the competition‚ she made sure to make Mzansi feel loved.

From France to South Africa (@irismittenaeremf get it …. 😉) This one is for every single girl and boy that has a dream! Nothing is ever impossible! South Africa I ❤️ you. @missuniverse #missuniverse Dress by @anelbothac A post shared by Miss Universe 2017 (@demileighnp) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:34am PST

Posting another picture of herself being crowned‚ it is clear the news is still settling in.

Is this even real? #MissUniverse2017 🇿🇦👑 Dress by @anelbothac ❤️🇿🇦 A post shared by Miss Universe 2017 (@demileighnp) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:39pm PST