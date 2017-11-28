Fatal crash did ‘not look serious’

A witness to the horror accident which claimed the life of NMU student Jamie Baartzes told the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court yesterday that he had seen the accident on the M4 freeway as it happened, but did not think it was a high-speed impact.

Baartzes, 19, a second-year foundation phase education student, was killed when a black BMW driven by Amos Siyayana, 29, of Motherwell, collided head-on with her white Chevrolet Spark.

Siyayana was driving on the wrong side of the road, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driver’s licence.

Port Elizabeth financial consultant Isak Nel said he was driving home from work just before midnight on March 18 last year when he witnessed the moment of impact near the Russell Road turnoff.

“While I was driving [towards Summerstrand], something told me to look to my right and that’s when I saw two cars riding into each other. I was almost parallel to the accident,” he said.

Nel told magistrate John Montgomery he did not think the accident was too serious and continued driving.