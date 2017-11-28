Fatal crash did ‘not look serious’
A witness to the horror accident which claimed the life of NMU student Jamie Baartzes told the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court yesterday that he had seen the accident on the M4 freeway as it happened, but did not think it was a high-speed impact.
Baartzes, 19, a second-year foundation phase education student, was killed when a black BMW driven by Amos Siyayana, 29, of Motherwell, collided head-on with her white Chevrolet Spark.
Siyayana was driving on the wrong side of the road, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driver’s licence.
Port Elizabeth financial consultant Isak Nel said he was driving home from work just before midnight on March 18 last year when he witnessed the moment of impact near the Russell Road turnoff.
“While I was driving [towards Summerstrand], something told me to look to my right and that’s when I saw two cars riding into each other. I was almost parallel to the accident,” he said.
Nel told magistrate John Montgomery he did not think the accident was too serious and continued driving.
“I literally only saw the collision itself and the cars move backwards after the impact,” Nel said.
When he reached the Walmer Boulevard intersection, he called the police to notify them of the accident.
Family representative Ashley Martin said the Baartzes family could not move forward until the case had been finalised.
“They want to get finality on the matter, they can’t move forward with this whole thing still pending,” he said.
At the beginning of the trial, Siyayana’s passengers in the car on the night of the accident, Siphokazi Babela and Nomfundo Booi, testified that he was speeding and smelt of alcohol when they got into his car in Parliament Street.
Another witness, Wesley Civetts, 27, of Durban, said he and his colleague came across the accident mere seconds after it happened.
Civetts said Siyayana “reeked of alcohol and was obviously drunk”. Baartzes was allegedly still alive at that stage.
Siyayana faces four charges including culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license.
He was arrested shortly after the accident and was released on R3 000 bail. The case continues.