Cape Town International Airport appears to be increasing in popularity as an international travel hub‚ with international arrivals growing by 20.4% and international departures up 22.5% in the third quarter, compared with the same three months last year.

The latest Aviation Barometer released by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) also shows that of its nine airports‚ Cape Town and Durban’s King Shaka International Airport witnessed the highest growth in terms of passengers in general in the third quarter‚ with increases of 6.6.% and 7.9% respectively.

The passenger figures for King Shaka International Airport were underpinned by an 8.7% rise in domestic arrivals and an 8.3% increase in departures‚ more than offsetting a decline of 3% in international passengers.

Acsa’s nine airports handled more than 2.5 million arriving and departing passengers in the third quarter‚ a 5% increase on the comparable period last year.