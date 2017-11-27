Uitenhage comes alive with two-day party

The usually sleepy town of Uitenhage threw a two-day party at the weekend and thousands of people joined in.

The annual celebration took place in Caledon and Market streets, which were closed to motorists.

Uitenhage Street Carnival organiser Greg Adams said one of the highlights was on Friday when Cape Town teenager Paxton Fielies, the Idols SA 2017 winner, took to the stage.

“There were more than 38 000 people. Paxton broke into tears when she saw the love from the crowd,” he said.

“It was her first performance after being crowned Idols winner.”

The street carnival has been running for the past 30 years and it opened up opportunities for local artists to showcase their talents, Adams said.

Business people also took advantage of the rush as they set up their stalls selling a variety of items.

Festival-goer Dafilene Smith, 40, said it was the second time she had attended.