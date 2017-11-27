Suspect wanted by police

Motherwell police are looking for Yanga Ntsiko, 28, after the abduction, rape and assault of a 20-year-old woman in Ngwevana Street, NU9, Motherwell on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspect, driving a silver VW Polo took the 20-year-old woman to his home where she was locked up against her will, he than assaulted and raped her, before letting her go.

The suspect is also believed to be on the run from police after a murder and attempted murder took place on Sunday morning in Ngwevana Street, NU9.

This follows after two suspects knocked at the door of the home of 51-year-old Luyanda Patric Mncayise. When he opened the door the armed suspects said they were looking for his son.

When he told them he was not home and turned to close the door, he was shot and killed in cold blood.

When a next door neighbour, Nosing Suthu,66, came out to see what was happening, she was also shot and injured in her stomach. The suspects then fled in their silver VW Polo.

Anybody with information that could lead to the whereabouts of the suspect can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Leslie Kilian on 082 410 7492 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Police wish to urge community not to attempt to arrest or confront the person on their own, and the suspect should be regarded as armed and dangerous.

The Motherwell Station Commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling added; “we are appealing to our communities for their assistance and information in finding this dangerous suspect.”