‘Outcome of elective conference key to saving SA economy’

All eyes will be on the ANC elective conference next month, with South Africa’s economy under pressure.

This was the response from business, following the country’s downgrade to junk status by ratings agency Standard & Poor on Friday night.

Another ratings agency, Moody’s, elected to put the country’s rating on review for a downgrade, with the observation period expected to end when the national budget is presented in February.

Moody’s said on Friday: “The decision to place the rating on review for downgrade was prompted by a series of recent developments which suggest that South Africa’s economic and fiscal challenges are more pronounced than Moody’s had previously assumed.

“Growth prospects are weaker and material budgetary revenue shortfalls have emerged alongside increased spending pressures.

“Altogether‚ these promise a faster and larger rise in government debtto-GDP than previously expected.”

Moody’s maintained its sovereign rating for South Africa at Baa3 – one rung above junk status.

However, this decision could hinge on the outcome of the ANC conference, from December 16 to 20, Edge Financial Group managing director Ed Gutsche said in Port Elizabeth.

“[We can] expect an ongoing scenario where the country is in limbo, held to ransom by the ANC,” he said.

“However, based on a poor budget and tax collection rate in February, the rand will float sideways until the agencies downgrade us then.”

Gutsche predicted that the rand could fall more than 5% if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were to be elected as the ANC’s next presidential candidate at next month’s conference.

“Our only saving grace will be if Cyril Ramaphosa is elected and decides to take a stand on corruption by dismissing President Jacob Zuma and most of his cabinet, followed by corruption charges and re-employing Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas in the Treasury,” he said.