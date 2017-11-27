While suspended Eskom chief claims he reported conflict of interest, hearing told it was not on system

Suspended acting Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko has been accused of failing to follow proper internal declaration procedures to alert Eskom to a conflict of interest, which has resulted in him facing disciplinary procedures.

However, Koko said he had told Brian Molefe‚ who was the chief executive before him‚ about the conflict of interest involving a company in which his stepdaughter had shares.

Eskom’s acting ethics manager and head of governance‚ Alison Seckle‚ testified in Koko’s disciplinary hearing on Saturday and spoke about Eskom’s internal declaration procedures.

Koko is facing six charges of misconduct relating mainly to his failure to declare a conflict of interest concerning contracts worth about R1-billion which were awarded to Impulse International‚ of which his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ 26‚ was a shareholder and director.

Choma’s company was doing business with Eskom Generation when Koko was head of the unit.

“The last documented disclosure that we have according to Eskom’s policy was on June 8 2016 – when Mr Koko became aware of the conflict of interest‚ he should have captured it on the e-form system‚” Seckle said.

“As I indicated during the testimony‚ we from the ethics office and other offices use that information.

“We go into the system and download that information so that we can check conflicts against the agenda items. He did not do so in a proper manner.

“It’s unusual because in all the other previous years he had done [disclosed], but [in] this particular interest‚ he did not do so.”