‘Idols’ singer surprised by assault allegation
Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba‚ who is accused of assaulting a woman‚ says he is not leaving Johannesburg until “this thing is over”.
Neo Tsele‚ 20‚ laid a complaint with the Hillbrow police on Saturday, claiming Ndaba had assaulted her at a friend’s Braamfontein flat at about 1am that day.
Tsele said Ndaba had allegedly become violent with her after she and her friend began arguing.
She said she and her friend did not know Ndaba, who had arrived at the flat with his cousin.
She claimed Ndaba was intoxicated and had mishandled her despite pleas from her and her friend for him to stop. “He only stopped when he saw his hands were full of blood.”
She suffered injuries to her mouth and forehead.
Late on Saturday, Ndaba responded to the allegation via a WhatsApp voice note.
He claimed he had cancelled his return to KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
“I’m also surprised. I waited at the police station for her to come and show herself‚ who she is and where did she meet me. But she didn’t show up.”
Ndaba also sent pictures of himself posing with two policemen at what appeared to be an airport satellite booth. He claimed it was evidence that he was at the police station.
“I cancelled my flight home. I’m not leaving until this thing is over.”
Mzansi Magic spokesman Nondumisi Mabece said the channel and Idols SA were aware of social media posts of an alleged incident.
“We have, however, been unable to contact Mthokozisi, who has travelled back to KwaZulu-Natal.”
Ndaba lost the Idols title to Paxton Fieles and refused to give any interviews afterwards. – TimesLIVE