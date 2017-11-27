‘Idols’ singer surprised by assault allegation

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba‚ who is accused of assaulting a woman‚ says he is not leaving Johannesburg until “this thing is over”.

Neo Tsele‚ 20‚ laid a complaint with the Hillbrow police on Saturday, claiming Ndaba had assaulted her at a friend’s Braamfontein flat at about 1am that day.

Tsele said Ndaba had allegedly become violent with her after she and her friend began arguing.

She said she and her friend did not know Ndaba, who had arrived at the flat with his cousin.

She claimed Ndaba was intoxicated and had mishandled her despite pleas from her and her friend for him to stop. “He only stopped when he saw his hands were full of blood.”

She suffered injuries to her mouth and forehead.

Late on Saturday, Ndaba responded to the allegation via a WhatsApp voice note.