Heavy rain has little impact on dam levels
The heavy downpour in Nelson Mandela Bay 10 days ago has had little impact on the level of the dams feeding the metro.
It was revealed at an infrastructure, engineering and energy committee meeting last week that overall levels had only increased by about 1.5%.
Infrastructure and engineering portfolio head Annette Lovemore said the reason dams had failed to increase was the severe drought, one of the worst in the Bay’s recorded history, which had left catchments parched and even smaller farm dams empty.
“The first rainfall in such a drought will soak into the ground and fill depressions, like farm dams, before it runs off to our rivers and dams.
“The next good rain should make its way more immediately towards our dams,” she said.
Deputy director of bulk supply and reservoirs Chandre Barnard said that even though the rain was a welcome relief, the dams had not filled up much, having risen to just 29.97% from the 28% in the region last month.
“The recent rain has taken our dam levels back to what they were a month earlier while we were still extracting water. This means that we gained about a month in our water supply,” Barnard said.
Lovemore said it was important to note that even though the dam levels were almost at 30%, the numbers were declining again.
She said that the municipality would be issuing a statement outlining measures it intended to take to ensure that “our scarcest resource, water, is appropriately conserved”.