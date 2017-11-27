Heavy rain has little impact on dam levels

The heavy downpour in Nelson Mandela Bay 10 days ago has had little impact on the level of the dams feeding the metro.

It was revealed at an infrastructure, engineering and energy committee meeting last week that overall levels had only increased by about 1.5%.

Infrastructure and engineering portfolio head Annette Lovemore said the reason dams had failed to increase was the severe drought, one of the worst in the Bay’s recorded history, which had left catchments parched and even smaller farm dams empty.

“The first rainfall in such a drought will soak into the ground and fill depressions, like farm dams, before it runs off to our rivers and dams.